Thread: Can't find sound for MD-11

    Default Can't find sound for MD-11

    Just downloaded a texture for the Kalitta Cargo added it the simmers aircraft, sound not working tried other aircraft nothing works.
    Any ideas how i can fix this problem?

    MD-11 Simmer's Sky Package

    [fltsim.X]
    title=FSP Advanced Products MD-11 Kalitta Charters Cargo N929CK
    sim=md11
    model=vc
    panel=
    sound=
    texture=Kalitta Charters Cargo
    atc_id=N929CK
    atc_airline=Kalitta
    atc_flight_number=908
    ui_manufacturer=McDonnell-Douglas
    ui_type=MD-11 Cargo (SMS Overland)
    ui_variation=Kalitta Charters Cargo
    description=Repaint by Tom Tiedman // Overland Co.,Ltd. Products --- McDonnell Douglas MD-11\n\nL1 L2 Cabin Door [Shift+E] then [1]\nCargo Door [Shift+E] then [2]\nL4/R4 Cabin Door Wing Fold/Extend

    [SMOKESYSTEM]
    smoke.0=1.232, -28.216, -7.801, fx_smoke_f6
    smoke.1=-95.732, -0.301, 15.601, fx_smoke_f6
    smoke.2=1.232, 29.216, -7.801, fx_smoke_f6

    Anything i can do to slove this issue?
    Default

    What do the other [fltsim.0] or [fltsim.1] look like? Is it sound= or is there a special name for the sound folder for that aircraft?
