Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: December 7, 1941 - Pearl Harbour

  1. Today, 06:18 PM #1
    leuen's Avatar
    leuen
    leuen is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 1997
    Location
    Switzerland
    Posts
    515

    Default December 7, 1941 - Pearl Harbour

    These screenies should been part of a review done elsewhere about the unexpected flight of the B314 PAA 'Pacific Clipper' around the world by the end of 1941 and known as 'The Long Way Home'. The reason of this adventurous flight was the Japanese attack of Pearl Habour, which made impossible to fly back from Auckland over the Pacific.

    I tried to create this part of the story while using some aircraft done by Bill Lyons and including them in an AI traffic.









    That's produced by the traffic too!



    Bernard
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:24 PM #2
    darrenvox's Avatar
    darrenvox
    darrenvox is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    CYXU
    Posts
    5,865

    Default

    well done
    WJA221, BFL0200, ASA2703
    http://www.darrensfs9site.weebly.com
    http://darrensflightsimblog.blogspot.com/
    https://discord.gg/6d5V7Qu << <<<fs9 discord
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. History in March. Japanese Zero Nearing Pearl Harbor, Dec. 1941!
    By flightsimg in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 12-15-2019, 12:41 PM
  2. Harbour Air flight from Vancouver Harbour to Nanaimo Harbour
    By Avenger999 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 12-16-2015, 07:08 AM
  3. Thank You WW2 Veteran's Dec 7 1941 Pearl Harbor
    By aviator66 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 12-10-2014, 04:29 PM
  4. Any Dec 7th 1941 Pearl Harbour scenery for FSX?
    By munnst in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-23-2009, 10:19 PM
  5. Pearl Harbour .mis file
    By nickell in forum CFS
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 12-14-1998, 12:12 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules