Thread: Livery megapak

How do I download it.I follow links to it on discord and all I can find is idiotic conversation
How do I download it.I follow links to it on discord and all I can find is idiotic conversation
click download it goes off to another site click join Discord.... I did all this and it was OK. I downloaded it just not installed it yet.....
https://www.liveriesmegapack.com/
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
Thanks but I go to the page and there ,click join Discord i get into discord but where is the DL link on the discord page?
The full mega pack is here: https://pack.liveriesmegapack.com/Li...kVersion12.zip
The mega pack manager, which allows you to select individual livery packs, is here: https://liveriesmegapack.com/manager
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
Bookmarks