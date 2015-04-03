Thread: Livery megapak

Results 1 to 4 of 4

Livery megapak

    B708f
    Livery megapak

    How do I download it.I follow links to it on discord and all I can find is idiotic conversation
    daspinall
    Default

    click download it goes off to another site click join Discord.... I did all this and it was OK. I downloaded it just not installed it yet.....

    https://www.liveriesmegapack.com/
    B708f
    Default

    Thanks but I go to the page and there ,click join Discord i get into discord but where is the DL link on the discord page?
    tiger1962
    Default

    The full mega pack is here: https://pack.liveriesmegapack.com/Li...kVersion12.zip
    The mega pack manager, which allows you to select individual livery packs, is here: https://liveriesmegapack.com/manager
