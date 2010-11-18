Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Recent mouse issues.

    Default Recent mouse issues.

    Recently , while changing my vs/alt within the autopliot, i will start turning the knob, holding the left mouse button, and then when I let go of the button, the knob keeps turning and changing the alt/vs. I have to click on the knob again to stop it from running away. Is this a mouse issue, or a bug within the sim. Mouse seems to work fine everywhere else, and yes I have changed to fresh batteries. Very maddening. Are there mouse sensitivities within the game that I should be looking at?
    Thanks for all your help
    Default

    Try using the scroll wheel on the mouse instead of clicking. You can use the scroll wheel in either direction on any of the three clickspots on any knob or wheel: down, center or up.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
