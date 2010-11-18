Thread: Recent mouse issues.

Recently , while changing my vs/alt within the autopliot, i will start turning the knob, holding the left mouse button, and then when I let go of the button, the knob keeps turning and changing the alt/vs. I have to click on the knob again to stop it from running away. Is this a mouse issue, or a bug within the sim. Mouse seems to work fine everywhere else, and yes I have changed to fresh batteries. Very maddening. Are there mouse sensitivities within the game that I should be looking at?
Thanks for all your help
