I would like a way to receive goal data automatically after a scenario ends. I can see in the SDK samples there are two with features I need.

First is the C++ MissionAction project which runs and connects to P3D and waits for a "Windows" event (scenario resolution) to be received before displaying result 0 = failed, 1 = crashed, or 2 = complete... from my understanding. But doesn't pass goal data.

Second is the C# Managed Mission Objects project which runs and opens a GUI to let you button connect to P3D and button request goal data.

I would either need to add a way to receive goal data after the "Windows" event (scenario resolution) in MissionAction
or
have Managed Mission Objects wait for the "Windows" event.

Any assistance with this?