Thread: FS2020 in a new pc

    Hi,
    I just bought a new pc and moved both my C drive and my drive with fs2020 to the new pc but now fs starts up in only the middle one of my 3 screens in a strongly compressed form - and just as the game is about to ending upstart, the PC crashes and restarts.
    The compressed form seems to show that the graphics setting in fs is for 3 monitors (3840x1024), but that the new g-card does not read that setup - does anyone have any good advice?
    I really hope so:-)
    My new g-card is a MSI RTX3080 - (should be a good one, maybe)
    Kind regards
    Jorgen, Copenhagen
    My short answer is: you can't do that.

    I'm surprised you got it to boot up, you're new system must be very similar to the old one for that to have happened.

    You could try deleting your video driver completely using "Display Driver Uninstaller" and maybe try to start MSFS before you re-install the driver, that might get MSFS to realize that there is a change in the system.
    https://www.guru3d.com/files-details...-download.html

    But I'll be surprised if you don't wind up re-installing MSFS.
    i7-10700 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti 11GB
