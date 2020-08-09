Thread: FS2020 in a new pc

My short answer is: you can't do that.
I'm surprised you got it to boot up, you're new system must be very similar to the old one for that to have happened.
You could try deleting your video driver completely using "Display Driver Uninstaller" and maybe try to start MSFS before you re-install the driver, that might get MSFS to realize that there is a change in the system.
https://www.guru3d.com/files-details...-download.html
But I'll be surprised if you don't wind up re-installing MSFS.
i7-10700 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti 11GB
