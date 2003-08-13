Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Another UK pier released today

    Default Another UK pier released today

    My next offering in my series of UK piers is now available in the File Library here at Flightsim.com. The Grand Pier at Weston super-mare.

    Enjoy
    Stinger

    Great work Keith, thanks for all of these sceneries - if you run out of piers, there are a couple of bridges which no-one has created yet, such as the Humber Bridge, many of the bridges over the Thames in London, plenty to keep you quiet for a while!
    Have you tried the Longitude FDE Project 1.40 mod by the way? I've started using it this week and it's excellent! The Working Title G3000 and GX mods work very well with it too. The autothrottle is awkward to activate in the VC (the buttons are on the back of the throttle levers and only visible on full throttle!) but the key command Shift+r toggles it on/off perfectly. Highly recommended: https://flightsim.to/file/3655/asobo...ct-version-1-0
    Great work Keith, thanks for all of these sceneries - if you run out of piers, there are a couple of bridges which no-one has created yet, such as the Humber Bridge, many of the bridges over the Thames in London, plenty to keep you quiet for a while!
    Have you tried the Longitude FDE Project 1.40 mod by the way? I've started using it this week and it's excellent! The Working Title G3000 and GX mods work very well with it too. The autothrottle is awkward to activate in the VC (the buttons are on the back of the throttle levers and only visible on full throttle!) but the key command Shift+r toggles it on/off perfectly. Highly recommended: https://flightsim.to/file/3655/asobo...ct-version-1-0
    Cheers Tim, theres a few piers to go yet so plenty to be getting on with .

    I am hoping the UK update which is coming in january might sort a few bridges out but we'll have to wait and see.

    I haven't tried those mods out yet but thanks for the heads up. Gonna get back to a bit more flying before I do the next pier.

    Enjoy
    Stinger

