Thread: Another UK pier released today

Great work Keith, thanks for all of these sceneries - if you run out of piers, there are a couple of bridges which no-one has created yet, such as the Humber Bridge, many of the bridges over the Thames in London, plenty to keep you quiet for a while!
Have you tried the Longitude FDE Project 1.40 mod by the way? I've started using it this week and it's excellent! The Working Title G3000 and GX mods work very well with it too. The autothrottle is awkward to activate in the VC (the buttons are on the back of the throttle levers and only visible on full throttle!) but the key command Shift+r toggles it on/off perfectly. Highly recommended: https://flightsim.to/file/3655/asobo...ct-version-1-0
