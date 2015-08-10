Hi Guys
I am having a few problems. When I make a building in sketchup, I export it as DAE file, stick it in ModelConverterX, export it has a model, add it to FDE and compile. change texture file to various DDS, BMP etc but none show up in P3Dv4.5 I just get a wierd jumbled texture. I know its something I am doing wrong, but cant figure out what it is.
Any help would be really appreciated.
Thanks in advance
John Walker