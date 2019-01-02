Thread: Purchasing Correct Version for Flight Sim 2020

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Purchasing Correct Version for Flight Sim 2020

    TomG628
    Hi,
    I'm ready to buy FS 2020 and went to the Microsoft Store. I'm interested in the Premium Deluxe edition for PC but did not see a specified version for PC and Windows. I only saw reference to X Box. I understand that the US version is in Download only. Is there only one option for all systems ? Thanks, Tom
    loki
    As the console version is not available right now, MSFS is Windows only for the time being. All games from Microsoft fall under the Xbox banner and many, including MSFS, will run on both Windows and the Xbox console with a single purchase (this is called the Play Anywhere program, and is only available when purchased through the Microsoft Store, not Steam). So go ahead and buy the edition you want and you will be able to run it on Windows today, and then the Xbox later, if you have one.
