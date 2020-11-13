Thread: Can I run 2020 without internet?

Can I run 2020 without internet?
My internet connection is broken and technician cant come for at leat a day.
When I try and run 2020 I get prompted Please insert the Microsoft Flight Simulator Game Disk yet I thought an internet connection was only required for high level scenery.
How can I run it offline? I purchased it as a download 4 weeks ago.
Thanks John
Gigabyte Z390 UD m/b CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz
Memory: Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666 ram
Video - NVidia RTX2060 OC 6GB
Operating System: Windows 10 64bit Home
