Thread: Can I run 2020 without internet?

    Default Can I run 2020 without internet?

    My internet connection is broken and technician cant come for at leat a day.
    When I try and run 2020 I get prompted Please insert the Microsoft Flight Simulator Game Disk yet I thought an internet connection was only required for high level scenery.
    How can I run it offline? I purchased it as a download 4 weeks ago.
    Thanks John
    Yes, you can run it without internet using the offline mode. Unfortunately, this needs to be set up before going offline, so you will probably be stuck until your internet is fixed. When you do get your internet connection back, follow the instructions in the link below to enable it.

    https://support.xbox.com/en-CA/help/...g-offline-mode
