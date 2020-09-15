Thread: MSFS 2020 loading up issue need help

Originally Posted by bobp2 Originally Posted by

Can someone help me with an issue that I have? I was able to load MSFS and fly for a few days when I started the game again it would crash back to the desktop before it got to the checking for updates, I have done about everything that I have found to fix this. I uninstalled the FS and try to reinstall it and it still crashes at the flash screen just before checking for updates.



I have increased the virtual memory to 20g, I have uninstalled and reinstalled C++, I have updated my video drivers and chipset drivers and it still will only get the flash screen and crash



My system

Amd Ryzen 7 3700

Radeon RX580 8gb VRAM

32 gb RAM

With a 850w PS

Should be able to run this with no problems, but cant even get it started. Any help would be apparated

I have been the the zendesk with no real help I have been fly MSFS since ver 2 and would love to fly this one but as you can see I cant even load it up