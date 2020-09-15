Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: MSFS 2020 loading up issue need help

    bobp2
    MSFS 2020 loading up issue need help

    Can someone help me with an issue that I have? I was able to load MSFS and fly for a few days when I started the game again it would crash back to the desktop before it got to the checking for updates, I have done about everything that I have found to fix this. I uninstalled the FS and try to reinstall it and it still crashes at the flash screen just before checking for updates.

    I have increased the virtual memory to 20g, I have uninstalled and reinstalled C++, I have updated my video drivers and chipset drivers and it still will only get the flash screen and crash

    My system
    Amd Ryzen 7 3700
    Radeon RX580 8gb VRAM
    32 gb RAM
    With a 850w PS
    Should be able to run this with no problems, but cant even get it started. Any help would be apparated
    I have been the the zendesk with no real help I have been fly MSFS since ver 2 and would love to fly this one but as you can see I cant even load it up
    g7rta
    

    Hi, try launching it with your antivirus disabled.
    Until recently, Microsoft’s own “Windows Defender” would block MSFS from launching. It’s supposedly been sorted now though.
    If you are able to launch it with the antivirus off, then add the msfs folder as an exception.

    Steve
    Steve
    Energizer23
    

    Clean out the Community Folder and relaunch. Most of my CTD errors came from bad liveries in the Community folder.
