Thread: FlightSim2020 on a Mac

FlightSim2020 on a Mac

    geoffreyshiptom
    Jan 2009
    FlightSim2020 on a Mac

    So, I used to be an avid Flight sim guy having run all versions up to and including the final FSX version. My interest is reawakened with the release of Flight Sim 2020 it looks awesome! However my current hardware doesn't even come close so I need a new PC.
    My question is whether anyone is running 2020 on a Mac using bootcamp, if so what spec does a Mac need to be to get decent framerates?

    Thanks for any advice,
    Geoff
    loki
    Mar 2005
    Getting warmer now
    Default

    Haven't seen anyone posting about MSFS on an iMac here. Looking at the latest specs for the iMacs, the minimum for decent performance would be the top end iMac with the fastest CPU and GPU you can afford. Better would be the iMac Pro, though that is getting rather pricey. Keep in mind that the CPUs and GPUs used in the iMacs are typically laptop models, not desktop ones, which means they aren't quite as powerful their desktop counterparts. Also note that the latest Apple Silicon M1 based Macs don't support Boot Camp at all.
