Hi All
I am struggling with a default airport that I want to recreate. I am using ADE. When I delete all the autogen from the file and compile, then go into P3Dv4.5 all the autogen stuff is still there.
I have it set to extreme so I see the buildings in ADE ( although some are not showing in ADE) that are there in the sim.
I have tried exclude polygons but still no joy.

I am basically pulling my hair out now lol so any help would be gratefully appreciated.
Thanks
John Walker