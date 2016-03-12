I suddenly lost all of my AI traffic! I could not figure out why until I remembered that I was had been running my medium spec PC on medium in game setting until I found out that if I set the game up to HIGH END and turned up the RENDEREING SCALING up to 130 then I was getting great graphics!!!!!!
But all of my ai traffic was gone!!
When I turned it back down to medium and rendering scaling back down to 100 my AI TRAFFIC CAME BACK!
Hope this might help someone else!