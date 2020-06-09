One of the things MSFS does out-of-the-box better than any sim to date is their default airports. They may not all be accurate in terms of gate numbers and taxiways, but they usually look really nice. I'm coming from FSX where some major airports didn't even have gates with the default scenery, so this is a huge step up from those days. I don't imagine I'll be buying many add-on airports, but I made an exception for the Flight Beam Denver scenery, and I am not disappointed. My first flight out was an early morning departure operating as FFT 383 with a 1.5 hour trip to El Paso. Sometimes the pictures tell the story, so no captions needed on this post.
