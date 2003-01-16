I have been flight simming for over 30 years I downloaded the new sim on the first day it was available from the Microsoft store. It installed without any issues, I lauched the sim and it flew without a hitch. The visuals were impressive. I stayed up with all the updates all was good untill last week a small update was detected on the startup screen and downloaded it right from there, it did not take me to the microsoft store. It installed and I restarter the pc and the si. When I restarted the sim it took almost twice the time to load and after it finally did the sim stuttered so bad it was unflyable. I had not read that you should empty your community folder before you update so there was stuff in that folder, I closed the sim and emptied that folder, restarted the pc and the sim with no change. I made sure msfs was listed in my windows defender exclusions. I also rolled back graphics settings it made no difference. My internet speed is 100+, I don"t know what else to try.