Thread: Disappointed

  Today, 03:10 PM
    mjmiller
    Default Disappointed

    I have been flight simming for over 30 years I downloaded the new sim on the first day it was available from the Microsoft store. It installed without any issues, I lauched the sim and it flew without a hitch. The visuals were impressive. I stayed up with all the updates all was good untill last week a small update was detected on the startup screen and downloaded it right from there, it did not take me to the microsoft store. It installed and I restarter the pc and the si. When I restarted the sim it took almost twice the time to load and after it finally did the sim stuttered so bad it was unflyable. I had not read that you should empty your community folder before you update so there was stuff in that folder, I closed the sim and emptied that folder, restarted the pc and the sim with no change. I made sure msfs was listed in my windows defender exclusions. I also rolled back graphics settings it made no difference. My internet speed is 100+, I don"t know what else to try.
  Today, 05:03 PM
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    I doubt that the mods installed in the Community folder would cause stutters, some of them might stop working after an update but this one was just a hotfix for payware aircraft panel clickspots, so if you have any payware aircraft installed they should now work properly.
    It's likely that something outside the sim is causing the stutters - VPN's are known to cause issues like this so if you're using one, try disabling it while running MSFS.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
