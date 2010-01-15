Hello again,

I have a question about how graphics work in a sim like this and i will post a picture below. First of all the sim looks great and i have had (after doing some tweaking) some great flights. I'm still blow away by the graphics overall. But in some places the buildings show absolutely no detail. I'm thinking this might be due to how far away I am while flying, not sure. Some places on the map look so much better than others, especially when its a building that is "sticking out" so to speak or a high rise.

Its not a complaint I'm just more or less curious why some buildings look like the picture below and some look so much better. The buildings in the picture are essentially just boxes, but the mapping in front of these buildings on the ground looks outstanding. The setting it was on was ultra.

Name: Dubai Buildings 3.PNG Views: 34 Size: 377.1 KB

i9-10900kf 3.7 Turbo 5.2
Asetek 550LC Liquid cooling CPU
2 TB SSD 2400/1950
32GB T Force Delta ram
TUF RTX3080