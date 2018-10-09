Thread: Why not?

Why can't Microsoft hire some of the skilled aircraft developers who work at
Payware aircraft developers to fix their planes autopilots and other systems
So that the sim would great!
It isn't Microsoft who will do the fixing, it will be Asobo.
Microsoft has a forty year track record of mediocrity and exploitation. We can count on them not kicking in a penny to Asobo to hire more people for the fixes and updates.
