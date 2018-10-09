Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Why not?

  1. Yesterday, 11:32 PM #1
    38TM
    38TM is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Posts
    6

    Default Why not?

    Why can't Microsoft hire some of the skilled aircraft developers who work at
    Payware aircraft developers to fix their planes autopilots and other systems
    So that the sim would great!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:37 PM #2
    sfojimbo
    sfojimbo is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Posts
    55

    Default

    It isn't Microsoft who will do the fixing, it will be Asobo.

    Microsoft has a forty year track record of mediocrity and exploitation. We can count on them not kicking in a penny to Asobo to hire more people for the fixes and updates.
    i7-10700 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti 11GB
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Why radial engines? Why not?
    By BuffaloSpeedway in forum Real Aviation General Discussion
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 09-10-2018, 11:33 AM
  2. DO NOT IN STALL SERVICE PACKS? why not?
    By CessnaFlyer in forum FSX
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 01-27-2013, 01:53 AM
  3. Is it worth getting UTX for regions you're not familiar with (why not just GEX of FSc
    By iainso in forum FSX
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 01-26-2010, 05:24 AM
  4. Why...Why...Why
    By mlavin80 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 11-17-2002, 01:37 PM
  5. Why did the Autopilot Approach do this? Why?!
    By Retro in forum FS2002
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 01-24-2002, 01:26 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules