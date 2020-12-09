Hi, Still on FS9 and eyeballing FS2020.
Got about 70 flyable aircraft in FS9, from jets, props to vintage and mainly focus on flying (good scenery is a great asset, but not essential).
So, having said this, will I benefit from FS2020? Can I upload new aircraft, some vintage (to name few, Connies, Caravelle, Trident, Concorde, Tristar, MD11, BAC111, DC4,6,7, Howards, Junkers, CASA, B707 and so on...). Even better, can I transfer these from FS9 to FS2020?
Any thoughts appreciated,
Cheers,
Peter