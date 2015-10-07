Hi Everyone,

Had a few issues with the Elgato (Camlink 4K) software not connecting to Youtube..... It kept telling me to create a channel, then it logs me into my channel. Any ideas on how to fix this, I'm all ears.

Anyway, I'm using some new OBS software in its place and the audio looks like it needs some work with this software.

Have to look at the two system crashes I had on the right monitor during the short flight. I believe the stutters I had were caused by the left and right external visuals pointing to my center extrnal and not the server computer.

Few bugs to iron out, but the live flight is looking nice.