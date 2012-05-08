Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: DirectX 12 -- Is That the Right Version?

    Mac6737
    Question DirectX 12 -- Is That the Right Version?

    I recently sent in a Zendesk request about my problem (from Day One): I CTD almost every time I try to load a saved flight.
    Among Zendesk's many boilerplate suggestions (most of them clearly irrelevant to my request) was to make sure I have the latest version of DirectX installed.

    I ran dxdiag and found that I have DirectX 12. That came with Win 10. I see from Google that there is a DirectX 13, but apparently not from Microsoft. I hesitate to DL software of unfamiliar provenance.

    Anybody have advice? --

    Is DirectX 12 good enough for FS2020?
    Anybody know anything about DirectX 13?
    Could my problem have anything to do with DirectX anyway?
    Any other ideas?

    Mac6737
    loki
    MSFS currently only uses DX11, not 12. There will be an update to use DX12, likely alongside the release of the Xbox version next summer. Not sure where you're seeing DX 13, but it is definitely not official. Updates to DX are done through Windows Update, so check there to see if there are any updates available.

    https://support.microsoft.com/en-ca/...ion-of-directx

    I suspect your issue with saved flights and CTDs is elsewhere, likely in the sim itself, and nothing to do with DX.
