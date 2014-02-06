Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Question about AI

  1. Today, 02:40 PM #1
    Rescue 936's Avatar
    Rescue 936
    Rescue 936 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    United Kingdom
    Posts
    22

    Default Question about AI

    If the AI is set to depart from an airport which by default has no parking spaces, and I have no Scenery for. Will the Traffic spawn and depart and fly its flight plan?
    H Jones
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:16 PM #2
    leuen's Avatar
    leuen
    leuen is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 1997
    Location
    Switzerland
    Posts
    513

    Default

    You won't see the AI taking off. But you will see it in Traffic Toolbox flying within the visibilty radius of starting and landing point. Even if there are no Afcad at both sites. Nevertheless traffic will be activated.

    Bernard
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:26 PM #3
    Rescue 936's Avatar
    Rescue 936
    Rescue 936 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    United Kingdom
    Posts
    22

    Default

    Ahh, fantastic, good to know my hundreds of flight plans can still work then (happy Eurofighter noises )
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. WOAI Question-- AI Sound-- No sound as User but Sound as AI-- Why?
    By b3burner in forum FS2004
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 06-02-2014, 08:03 PM
  2. Afcad question and AI question
    By primitive in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 11-13-2002, 01:42 AM
  3. AI Shuffler and AI Traffic Compatibility
    By audiobob in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-13-2002, 12:26 PM
  4. AI Concorde really lands . THIS CONCORDE IS AI QUALIFIED.
    By wesl in forum FS2002
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: 03-04-2002, 06:13 AM
  5. AI aircraft and AI flightplans
    By shaysdad in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 02-17-2002, 05:01 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules