Let me explain the situation:
I've put up a flight plan for my Cessna C172 Skyhaw and than I take off.
I have choosen High Altitude under the aircraft selection. I can manoeuvre my Cessna.
When I'm at the given altitude, I turn on AP first with hdg for the first part of my plotted flight route, so fly on the compass. So far everything is going well.
The foregoing part is intended as a test for the control capacity of the control. So normally I would immediately opt for AP Nav
Now I switch over to AP Nav. My Cessna starts turning directly north while my flight plan route is south.
If I let it take its course, it'll go exactly to 360 degrees. The first part of my route, until the next waypont, is active (red).
While testing, I'm going back to AP hdg, where my Cessna is nicely following the plotted compass route,
until I'm past the first waypoint. After that, the first part of the route remains red and also remains red (active) after each waypoint passage.
I don't see any changes in nav radio frequency after passing a waypoint. This might make sense since I am flying AP hdg.
But when flying with AP nav, I can't test that because I just don't pass a waypoint. Also, my NavLog table is dead. I mean there is no change whatsoever.
When I click the FPL soft button in the Garmin G1000 display, I also see the flight plan so it must be loaded.. right?
Again, I don’t see any change towards the next waypoint. Changing planes, flying plans doesn't help either. I've been looking for a solution for this problem since I bought this FS2020 months ago.
Do I do something wrong or forget something.
Who can help me?
Appperature: DELL Computer
Name: Desktop-I7QPR8E
Processor: Intel(R) Core (TM)i7 10700F [email protected] 2.90GHz
RAM: 16GB
System type: 64-bit operating system, 64 bit-procssor
OS: WINDOWS 10 Home
Control hardware:
Combination Saitek ProFight Yoke system and Throttle
Chosen app: MSFS 2020
