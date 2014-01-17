Thread: Baron Charter Flight: Marathon Key - Orlando Exec

Today we are taking a few charter passengers back to Orlando Executive from Marathon Key in the Baron 58. I flew the leg down a few days ago and it was uneventful. For this leg the weather was clear in both locations and throughout the flight with the exception of a few small clouds. Here we go!
Loaded up in Marathon and ready to bring the Baron to life
Climbing off of runway 7 and leaving the keys behind
Approaching the US mainland
Passing Lake Okeechobee at 5,000 feet
In the busy Orlando airspace passing MCO in the distance off our right wing
Flying over Kissimmee Airport
Passing the Magic Kingdom! First time seeing Disney in MSFS (wasn't thrilled that it seemed to not load well...)
Approaching ORL and passing the downtown Orlando
Short final for runway 7
Parked on the busy Orlando Executive ramp just in time for the sunset
That's all for now, thanks for viewing!
