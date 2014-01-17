Thread: Baron Charter Flight: Marathon Key - Orlando Exec

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Baron Charter Flight: Marathon Key - Orlando Exec

    engine70
    Baron Charter Flight: Marathon Key - Orlando Exec

    Today we are taking a few charter passengers back to Orlando Executive from Marathon Key in the Baron 58. I flew the leg down a few days ago and it was uneventful. For this leg the weather was clear in both locations and throughout the flight with the exception of a few small clouds. Here we go!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: MTH_ORL1.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 442.3 KB  ID: 224235

    Loaded up in Marathon and ready to bring the Baron to life


    Click image for larger version.  Name: MTH_ORL2.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 466.3 KB  ID: 224236

    Climbing off of runway 7 and leaving the keys behind


    Click image for larger version.  Name: MTH_ORL3.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 238.5 KB  ID: 224237

    Approaching the US mainland


    Click image for larger version.  Name: MTH_ORL4.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 394.3 KB  ID: 224238

    Passing Lake Okeechobee at 5,000 feet


    Click image for larger version.  Name: MTH_ORL5.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 455.0 KB  ID: 224239

    In the busy Orlando airspace passing MCO in the distance off our right wing


    Click image for larger version.  Name: MTH_ORL6.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 470.9 KB  ID: 224240

    Flying over Kissimmee Airport


    Click image for larger version.  Name: MTH_ORL7.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 471.1 KB  ID: 224241

    Passing the Magic Kingdom! First time seeing Disney in MSFS (wasn't thrilled that it seemed to not load well...)


    Click image for larger version.  Name: MTH_ORL8.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 487.5 KB  ID: 224242

    Approaching ORL and passing the downtown Orlando


    Click image for larger version.  Name: MTH_ORL9.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 379.8 KB  ID: 224243

    Short final for runway 7


    Click image for larger version.  Name: MTH_ORL10.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 481.6 KB  ID: 224244

    Parked on the busy Orlando Executive ramp just in time for the sunset

    That's all for now, thanks for viewing!
    plainsman
    Default

    Great flight!
