Hi All,
For some reason, my comment isn't posting on the Op-Ed - so I thought I'd drop it here. It's really important for me to ensure everyone knows that I have no ill will towards anyone here or in the community at large.
To Flapman and any others who appear to have been deeply offended by my post, may I first offer my apologies. I certainly did not expect this reaction and I absolutely did NOT intend to upset anyone. I am sorry, truly. However, I'd like to address some of the comments from Flapman in an attempt to explain my position.
Again, my point was simply to identify that different generations have had different experiences with the World Wide Web. Each generation tends to favour the current trend of the technology at the time of their initial exposure. Younger people don't really interact with traditional forums or Facebook pages with the same enthusiasm as older people. There are newer communication mediums which attract the younger generation who might not think to search or even consider forums. This is not to say that one generation is more deficient than another - they're simply different. To bridge the gap, we need to come together somewhere - and that effort needs to come from all sides.
How is this not an attack on the motivation and abilities of young people? They can't use an internet search and can't navigate a BBS? Old people can't figure out how to use Discord? But can extremely modify their flight simulators and develop software?
How is this not an ageist statement?
Again, not directed at Flightsim.com or its members BUT I will say that I have personally observed misogyny in the wider community. In the worst example, I witnessed a male user suggesting that a female pilot (who was attractive) 'have his babies'. I'm happy to say that this was dealt swiftly by the moderators of the channel - but it highlights that the issue does persist outwith Flightsim.com.Does harassment and misogyny exist anywhere on your site Nels? Is there any flightsim site (with any reputation) that has any barrier to access on the account of sex or gender? Is this a problem that exists anywhere in this hobby? Is it time for heavy handed moderation because Willy Canuck rode into town and declared it required?
Again, I apologise if you saw my editorial as harrassment. I must admit, I was quite confused and upset by that interpretation and it certainly wasn't my intent.
The only harassment I have ever seen in the decade of my account was when I read the remarks and insinuation of the community within "Op - Ed: The New Era of Flight Simulation." from Willy Canuck. I was thinking of reporting this but couldn't see that function on the site. I actually considered PM'ing you. But OP asked for an open discussion and I was thinking of just copying my comment into the PM.
I think you and I subscribe to the same ideals. Perhaps I have not conveyed it in a way that struck the right chords with all readers. I shall consider your comments carefully and endeavour to phrase my thoughts more carefully in future. I do appreciate your feedback but may I suggest that it would be more helpful to me if you could phrase your rebuttal a bit more constructively? I believe that you are making valid points but you have come across (to me) quite angry and vicious. Was this intended? I can look past this to pull out the wisdom of what you are saying but I would rather engage in spirited debate rather than descend into adversarial statements and personal attacks. Is that too much to ask?I don't think this was an acceptable piece. The ideas of adapting to change and engaging a younger audience felt completely drowned out by the vitriol I had to read to get there. I liked it back when we were welcoming, supportive, understanding, and shared a common interest that binds us together.
Lets not bring the silly culture war here, please.
If I can leave you with one primary thought (to sum up my thinking) it is this: I am encouraging everyone that fits into the 'older generation' bracket to do everything they can to welcome younger members because that strengthens us overall as a community. That's it. If there's one message I would like everyone to take away - it is that and that alone.
Thank you for your comments. For me, it's not about being 'right' - it's about learning. I appreciate that alternative views represented regardless of how they were phrased.
Best Wishes,
Willy Canuck.
