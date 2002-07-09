Hi there!

Please, I have something here, which doesn’t fit well into the common categories. I am sure flight sim pros won’t bother, but hey, I guess you can find a joy of flight even without investing your life into it, can’t you? ;-)

So, anybody would be willing to give opinions on this? I could certainly make use of some. ;-) In case you are interested, please check the video, it takes 2 min of your time. ;-)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0R15CKhhMhs

Have a nice day,