Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Windowed and FULLSCREEN colour strangeness.

  1. Today, 01:28 PM #1
    HoratioWondersocks's Avatar
    HoratioWondersocks
    HoratioWondersocks is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2008
    Posts
    1,383

    Default Windowed and FULLSCREEN colour strangeness.

    Hello All
    For many months now i have been having a really irritating problem with the colours displayed in Fs9.
    This is what occurs....
    When i have set up a flight and i am ready to go if i am in any size of windowed mode the colours i have selected (more saturated but not overly so)are displayed perfectly just as i want them, however! when i switch to FULLLSCREEN the colours become very washed out ,insipid and downright yukola .
    I have tried all proposed solutions from sim sights ,NVIDIA forums ,FScom of course but nothing works.
    BUT! i have found a solution of sorts....If Iam in FS9 and its full screen then as i mentioned above the display is washed out, but! if i hit the windows key plus D that immediately minimizes FS9 to the taskbar and brings me back to the desktop (now here's the funny bit)if i click on fs9 to restore it back from the taskbar ,it returns to its full screen status but! (and this is the weird bit ) it now DOES display my more saturated colour choices ,and i can enjoy my flight as planned. That isn't the end of it though, if at some point if i inadvertently right click on the screen at any point n the flight, it immediately becomes washed out again ,and i have to through the Windows plus D procedure again to restore the more saturated colours i prefer.
    One other thing if the aircraft i am using at the time has a legitimate right click point (for instance Lee Hetherington TCAS gauge as an example ) that's fine the screen in that instance does not return to its washed out mode but remains saturated (the colours i have chosen ) via the Nvidia control panel.
    my card is the NVIDIA GT730 (modest but performs very well with FS9.......9 being so old of course)
    Has anyone here experienced anything like this?
    I do notice in my net wonderings in an attempt to find a solution to this issue that there are many posts by gamers who have experienced this problem with games of there choosing (Not that FS9 is a game Sir! heaven forbid but a fine and wonderful sim that still has me mesmerised after all these years)

    Thanks a lot
    Andy.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:37 PM #2
    Skywatcher12's Avatar
    Skywatcher12
    Skywatcher12 is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2015
    Posts
    1,065

    Default

    All normal. It’s how things work.
    There should be no need to change color settings through your card. The settings aren’t there to tweak the color in games.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FSX- Bad Resolution and Framerate in Fullscreen, but butter smooth in windowed
    By janvonfalken in forum FSX
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 08-03-2018, 10:12 AM
  2. Graphics difference between windowed and fullscreen
    By kylewoodyls1 in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 06-28-2014, 12:28 AM
  3. Problem when switching from windowed to fullscreen mode
    By mikk443m in forum FSX
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 08-28-2012, 01:01 AM
  4. fullscreen vs. windowed mode?
    By newtie2 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 07-07-2004, 08:56 AM
  5. Windowed V Fullscreen mode
    By keenrw2 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 11-13-2003, 09:18 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules