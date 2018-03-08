Thread: Windowed and FULLSCREEN colour strangeness.

Hello All
For many months now i have been having a really irritating problem with the colours displayed in Fs9.
This is what occurs....
When i have set up a flight and i am ready to go if i am in any size of windowed mode the colours i have selected (more saturated but not overly so)are displayed perfectly just as i want them, however! when i switch to FULLLSCREEN the colours become very washed out ,insipid and downright yukola .
I have tried all proposed solutions from sim sights ,NVIDIA forums ,FScom of course but nothing works.
BUT! i have found a solution of sorts....If Iam in FS9 and its full screen then as i mentioned above the display is washed out, but! if i hit the windows key plus D that immediately minimizes FS9 to the taskbar and brings me back to the desktop (now here's the funny bit)if i click on fs9 to restore it back from the taskbar ,it returns to its full screen status but! (and this is the weird bit ) it now DOES display my more saturated colour choices ,and i can enjoy my flight as planned. That isn't the end of it though, if at some point if i inadvertently right click on the screen at any point n the flight, it immediately becomes washed out again ,and i have to through the Windows plus D procedure again to restore the more saturated colours i prefer.
One other thing if the aircraft i am using at the time has a legitimate right click point (for instance Lee Hetherington TCAS gauge as an example ) that's fine the screen in that instance does not return to its washed out mode but remains saturated (the colours i have chosen ) via the Nvidia control panel.
my card is the NVIDIA GT730 (modest but performs very well with FS9.......9 being so old of course)
Has anyone here experienced anything like this?
I do notice in my net wonderings in an attempt to find a solution to this issue that there are many posts by gamers who have experienced this problem with games of there choosing (Not that FS9 is a game Sir! heaven forbid but a fine and wonderful sim that still has me mesmerised after all these years)
Thanks a lot
Andy.
