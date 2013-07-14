Hello,
I am sorry if this question has been answered. I have searched the forum and cannot find anything.

For someone buying the game with no flying experience there isn’t much you can do with this sim. The 8 flying lessons will teach you to take off in a Cessna and land somewhere nearby if you can visually find the airport.

How do I get beyond this and start using my instruments to navigate and eventually learn to fly the larger aircraft? Is there anything available 3rd party at the moment? Should we expect an update that will expand on the lessons? I would have thought if they wanted to expand their fanbase that this would be a priority.

Thanks for the help.

Tommy