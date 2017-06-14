Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Fstramp to fsx

  1. Today, 11:18 AM #1
    bohi
    bohi is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Posts
    15

    Default Fstramp to fsx

    Dear all,
    How do I get FSTramp to work with FSX.
    Kind regards
    Bo Hildebranner
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:28 AM #2
    johnhinson's Avatar
    johnhinson
    johnhinson is offline Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Posts
    851

    Default

    It should identify your FS setup(s) and install itself automatically when you run the install file.

    From the readme file that accompanies the install file:
    * FSTramp must be installed with the privileges of the administrator.
    This guarantees the correct installation of additional system
    components such as VC runtime libraries and SimConnect.dll.

    * The destination path "C:\Program Files (x86)\FSTramp" is optimal
    but any other installation path is possible.

    * When installation is complete, you must create the scenery data base.
    This is done with the app "FSTramp Scenery Assembler" for each installed
    Simulator version separately. The first time this will take a few
    minutes. After installation of new add-on scenery or AIRAC cycle the
    database should be updated; this generally will only take seconds.

    * After installation, and building the scenery database, start the Simulator,
    load a Flight and activate FSTramp from the Plugins/Add-ons menu or with
    the default Hotkey Ctrl+F12. Test the other important key Shift+Ctrl+F12.
    The FSTramp variant for Microsoft Flight Simulator 11 (MSFS2020) is in
    the Windows Start menu and must be executed there.

    Hope that helps,

    John
    http://www.adventure-unlimited.org
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FSTramp sans landing rate
    By irish3 in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 07-20-2017, 03:02 PM
  2. FSTramp 6.51 out now!
    By fender130173 in forum Prepar3D
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 06-14-2017, 10:22 PM
  3. Problem with FSTramp and FSX-SE
    By Clarindo in forum FSX
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 01-18-2016, 09:31 PM
  4. FSTramp data base creation no joy
    By gdr1944 in forum FSX
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 10-14-2015, 11:04 PM
  5. FSTramp for FSX
    By fea528 in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 10-04-2015, 03:57 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules