Thread: Fs2020 p-3

    Here's a video showcasing the Lockheed P3C Navy patrol plane in FS2020. The plane is an FSX model converted over to FS2020. The cockpit and gauges don't convert over (or if they do I haven't figured out how to do them) so this is all external views.

    Until I can upgrade FS2020 is running on my 5 year old laptop so the framerates here are marginal but good enough to give an idea of FS2020s potential.

    The plane is taking off from Lajes Air Base (LPLA) in the Azores Islands and heading west on a patrol. Lajes is on the island of Terceira and there are some good views of that island as the plane climbs away towards the neighboring islands of San Jorge, Pico (with a tall volcano peak on it) and Graciosa and then the open Atlantic.

    This is a flight I've made in the RW and an island view I've seen many times looking back over the #1 and #2 engines leaving Lajes. This is 99% the way it looks in the RW - when VR shows up it will be 99.9%!!!

    https://youtu.be/38sbYKiFqpk
