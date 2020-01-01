Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: P-3

    P-3

    Here's a quick shot of a Navy Lockheed P-3C "Orion" patrol plane of Patrol Squadron 11 (VP-11) based in Brunswick, Maine. The airplane is departing Lajes Air Base (LPLA) in the Azores Islands and climbing out to the West for a mid Atlantic patrol.

    The plane is in the 1970s to 90s white over gray paint scheme common on P-3s before the Navy went to all low visibility gray in the early 2000's. So this shot would be from that earlier time.

    This is the Team FS KBT P-3C for FSX converted over to FS2020.

    More P-3 action to come!

