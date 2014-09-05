The more I fly MSFS the more I like it but one annoying "bug" that I'm surprised no-one else seems worried by is the knee high weeds present on every grass runway. In my, admittedly limited, real world experience of grass runways I have never seen such neglect of mowing.
The designers of MSFS scenery have created some wonderful effects never before seen in a flight sim and I am amazed that they seem not to be able to represent a mown grass runway realistically.

Bob