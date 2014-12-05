Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Standard vs. Premium

  Today, 08:07 AM
    beroun's Avatar
    beroun
    Default Standard vs. Premium

    Hi,
    With FS2004 for many years and have skipped FSX. Plan to obtain FS2020. Read many views, but thought that someone might explain more thoroughly the difference between Standard and Premium versions? Amy thoughts appreciated.
    PS got W10 and plan to obtain more powerful laptop.
    Thanks,
    Peter
  Today, 08:31 AM
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    Hi, basically you get more aircraft & handcrafted airports with the deluxe& premium. If you buy the standard but then decide later you want to upgrade to the deluxe or premium, it works out quite expensive.
    You’re best bet is to check out one of the many videos online, like this one..
    it’s a few months old now (& a bit out of date) but still good.

    https://youtu.be/QhyC3yxm7EU

    Hopefully it’ll help you to decide which one is best for you. I went for the Premium Deluxe myself & I don’t regret it one bit.

    Regards
    Steve
