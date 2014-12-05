Thread: Standard vs. Premium

Hi, basically you get more aircraft & handcrafted airports with the deluxe& premium. If you buy the standard but then decide later you want to upgrade to the deluxe or premium, it works out quite expensive.
You’re best bet is to check out one of the many videos online, like this one..
it’s a few months old now (& a bit out of date) but still good.
https://youtu.be/QhyC3yxm7EU
Hopefully it’ll help you to decide which one is best for you. I went for the Premium Deluxe myself & I don’t regret it one bit.
Regards
Steve
