Ultimate Terrain Question PLEASE?
Hello everybody, have had this Posted in the Scenery Forum for a while now but had no response. Can somebody help with this Please.
Looking to spread my Wings (Excuse the Bad Pun) I am looking at the following Software to Purchase.
However, Neither mention the United Kingdom in their Description but as there is no mention of UT UK
I am guessing it must be Included in the Two Products below, the First of Which, Is compatable with
Flight Simulator X Steam Edition but not sure about Ground Enviroment EUROPE?
My Question is Please? Would Flight Simulator X Steam Edition be OK on It's own or what advantages If I Purchase both Items, if the second Item is Compatible.
Also, more Importantly can you have more than One Ultimate Terrain Installed in FSX?
Hope this lot makes some Sense?
Many thanks
Paul.
Windows 10 2020.
Processor: AMD Ryzon 5 3600 6-Core Processor 3.59 GHz.
Installed memory (RAM): 16.0 GB.
System type: 64-bit Operating System X64-based processor.
