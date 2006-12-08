I am building an overhead panel for FS2004. I have a zero delay arcade USB encoder, connected 12 on/off switches and plugged in the USB. The switches work straight away both through options-controls-assignments or through FSUIPC. No problem, except, for example:
To switch on the landing lights I switch the allocated switch on. So far so good. But to switch the lights off I have to switch the switch off then on again to send the necessary signal to the sim. Obviously I would like that when the switch was on the lights are on and off when the switch is off. I think I could place two switches close together, one upside down to the other and some sort of handle across the two to make one switch to achieve the required result. But does anyone have any experience, suggestions, ideas? Thanks.