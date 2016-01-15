A320 neo questions - inop knobs etc
Just wondering does anyone know if the following could be part of a future update of MSFS2020 with reference to the A320 NEO.
Any (cockpit) knobs/switches currently INOP (inoperative) be made operative.
Pushback - this appears to be controlled (left, right, stop) by the pilot who seems to have enough to do at this time. XP11 has an addon which allows the path and length of the pushback to be 'preprogrammed' and as such controlled by the tug operator.
V1 Vr callouts - could these be added in the future so that the pilot does not have to watch the speed ribbon or do real A320's not have this feature?
Thanks
