Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: AI ship traffic tutorial

  1. Today, 09:32 PM #1
    Rdjacksim
    Rdjacksim is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Feb 2020
    Posts
    4

    Default AI ship traffic tutorial

    Is there someone who can show me step by step or a tutorial on how to program AI ship traffic either static or AI ships to run on the sea. I've seen youtube tutorial but it is programmed in japanese. Is there an english version of a step by step tutorial on how to create or program ai ships to cruise either around a city or another port so that it will make me visit an airport like Meigs in Chicago so I can see shps so I can put a lot of ships aournd the airport when I land would be nice. Please, show me step by step how to do this. The one in YOutube is not so clear and has no instructions, just music playing in the background and a fs2004 sim in japanese which you can't understand. Hope you can help. I wish some one out there could make a tutorial in english where one could understand and not in a foreigh one. I would be eternally grateful. Thank you so much.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:19 PM #2
    caphavoc's Avatar
    caphavoc
    caphavoc is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Springfield, New Zealand
    Posts
    82

    Default

    ai_ships.zip by Holger Sandmann is the go-to tutorial.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FSX/Prepar3D Global AI Ship Traffic V2 by Henrik Nielsen
    By n697dt in forum Prepar3D
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 05-25-2020, 08:19 PM
  2. Global AI Ship Traffic
    By Ivan Werbrouck in forum Scenery Design
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 09-15-2017, 06:36 PM
  3. Ai ship traffic for FSX / P3D.
    By billdebaze in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 04-13-2017, 04:51 PM
  4. Problem with the display in Tutorial 2 Basic Flight no ship until I get right on it
    By mikegile in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 12-04-2010, 12:25 AM
  5. Ship to Ship (CVN65-LHD4 in Honolulu)
    By Menemeth in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 06-18-2010, 02:39 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules