Local tree cover where I live (NE Hampshire UK) was surprisingly well represented in the initial release with fields surrounded by trees leaving local fields realistically empty.

Now FS2020 is up to 1.11.7.0 I find that tree cover has increased dramatically since the initial release and ,for example, the local playing field that I was able to land on is now a forest and the adjacent building is similarly surrounded instead of being clear.

I've tried turning trees down from Ultra to Medium, but that doesn't seem to affect this area covered in trees.

Is this disappointing revision of tree cover a universal issue or am I just unlucky?