Hey all!

I have a bit of a problem regarding installing scenery

I recently bought a new system, running Windows 10 Pro 64 bit.

When I install scenery, the files are all installed in the appropriate folders within FSX, but they are not
added to the scenery.cfg, and the scenery library . Using SceneryConfigEditor I am able to add the new scenery to the scenery library, but it should be added automatically, as it did on my previous systems

I am running the latest W10, installed FSX outside of the x86 folder, and have turned off my virus scanner and turned down UAC..

Can it be that because I am on a Dutch W10 version this is causing issues?

Another question, while I am at it: What goes first in the scenery library, LC or the scenery itself?

Thanks for taking the time to read fellas!