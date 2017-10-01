Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: No Start Up Flight

    No Start Up Flight

    I had created a 'Start' flight with a preferred aircraft, settings, airport location, etc and it worked great for the longest time until yesterday. Now I get a message that START flight is corrupt or can't be found. So I went in, set up again to make the default flight and the same message comes up. I can see 'previous flight' but not my user created flight. I've changed nothing on FSX for some time. Any ideas? I'm using Windows 7 and can find no 'start.flt' file anywhere. Thanks
    mrzippy:

    Go to your FSX.cfg and delete all of the wording after Situation=(Everything in that line only)

    [User Interface]
    Situation=

    That will get you to the original default flight over Friday Harbor. Now make your changes!
    Honus:

    I can do that. I think I see what happened. I installed Dropbox for backups and it seems to have hijacked some of my stuff. Here is the FSX.cfg line as of now.

    SITUATION=C:\Users\HP\Dropbox\My PC (HP-PC)\Pictures\Documents\Flight Simulator X Files\Start

    I've since deleted it and will do as you say and start changes again. Thanks for the info.
