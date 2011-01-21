Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Zoom in and out on the GPS

    In my favorite plane (Daher TBM 930) is there anyone out there who knows how to change the size (zoom in and out) on the map to the right (Big yellow rectangle)

    If i click where the yellow arrows are it only zooms in and out on the map in the (small yellow rectangle)??

    Best regards Lars.
    Bottom knob of the control panel directly below the screen you are talking about. There is a knob the 3 buttons and then the knob you are wanting, top to bottom.
