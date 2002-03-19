Hello everybody, hope this is the Right Section?


Looking to spread my Wings (Excuse the Bad Pun) Need some Information Please.
I am looking at the following Software to Purchase.


However, Neither mention the United Kingdom in their Description but as there is no mention of UT UK
I am guessing it must be Included in the Two Products below, the First of Which, Is compatable with
Flight Simulator X Steam Edition but not sure about Ground Enviroment EUROPE?


Flight1 – Flight Simulator X Steam Edition V.2 EUROPE for FSX SE and P3D


Flight1 – Ground Enviroment EUROPE


My Question is Please? Would Flight Simulator X Steam Edition be OK on It's own or what advantages If I Purchase both Items, if the second Item is Compatible.

Hope this lot makes some Sense?


Many thanks


Paul.