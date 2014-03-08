So, I load up a perfectly capable B-52 at Fairchild AFB using weather from FSRealWx and request taxi to the active...and get shot down.

The kicker is that I'm not dealing with a solid overcast or a wind hazard, I'm barely dealing with a couple of clouds and some snow flakes. There's AI traffic milling around above me. What gives? Are my settings wrong or is FS9 that much of an over-protective nanny? What does it take to shut down an airport in this sim and how do I fix it?