Just curious. Don't care if your flight was 23 NM in a J3 Cub with a 40 kt headwind the whole way, just want to hear about it.

For me it was San Jose, California to Prescott, Arizona in the Carenado 560XL/P3D v4.5 and I had about 80 kts on the tail the whole way. I paid zero attention to the winds aloft planning the flight, purely lucked out.