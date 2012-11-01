Hi guys,
just quick question about xml. Lets say I want to switch master avionics into off position every time I load an aeroplane on ground. it would look like this:
(A:SIM ON GROUND,bool) (A:AVIONICS MASTER SWITCH, bool) &amp;&amp; if{ (&gt;K:TOGGLE_AVIONICS_MASTER) }

now question: how to write into that xml, for fsx to do the toggling only once after loading the aeroplane?