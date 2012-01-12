Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Catch Our Smile

  1. Today, 03:51 PM #1
    BillD22's Avatar
    BillD22
    BillD22 is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    Georgia
    Posts
    1,728

    Default Catch Our Smile

    Here are some shots of a Pacific Southwest Airlines (PSA) Lockheed L188 "Electra" landing on Runway 27 at San Diego International Airport (KSAN).

    This steep approach is famous for flying close to the high rise buildings of downtown San Diego and low over the rooftops of neighborhoods and the traffic on Interstate 5 just off the approach end of the runway.

    The airplane has the smiley face nose paint scheme that went along with PSA's "Catch Our Smile" ad slogan of the 70s and 80s.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: p1.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 183.5 KB  ID: 224185

    Click image for larger version.  Name: p2.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 369.6 KB  ID: 224186

    Click image for larger version.  Name: p3.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 285.1 KB  ID: 224187

    Click image for larger version.  Name: p4.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 132.0 KB  ID: 224188

    Click image for larger version.  Name: p5.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 279.8 KB  ID: 224189

    Click image for larger version.  Name: p6.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 303.2 KB  ID: 224190

    Click image for larger version.  Name: p7.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 235.9 KB  ID: 224191

    Click image for larger version.  Name: p8.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 314.3 KB  ID: 224192

    Click image for larger version.  Name: r9.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 237.5 KB  ID: 224193

    Click image for larger version.  Name: p10.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 305.3 KB  ID: 224194
    Last edited by BillD22; Today at 04:32 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:58 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,072

    Default

    Nice "Grinning Birds", Bill!
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. We have just added our first destinations to our pilot site!
    By nr820s in forum Virtual Airlines
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 12-01-2012, 11:22 AM
  2. PSA - Catch Our Smile !
    By flyboy208 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 12-18-2010, 01:25 PM
  3. Catch our smile!
    By American in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 11-15-2008, 03:07 PM
  4. Catch our Smile.
    By American in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 06-19-2008, 11:12 PM
  5. PSA, Catch this smile !!!!!!
    By Convairboy in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 03-29-2005, 01:42 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules