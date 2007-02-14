Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Progress on Multiple monitors

  Today, 03:41 PM
    trashmon
    Progress on Multiple monitors

    It's great that the Development team is gonna bring VR into the Sim, but I already have a three monitor setup and I'd like to use that, as opposed to buying another device. I'm making use of one to display Little NavMaps flight plans (which is an awesome app, just updated to rev 2.6.6 and I really like it).
  Today, 04:09 PM
    loki
    

    Keep an eye on the weekly development updates. Looking at the latest one, it doesn't look like multiple screen support will be arriving until later next year or even 2022.

    https://www.flightsimulator.com/dece...opment-update/
