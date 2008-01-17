Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Newbie drifting

  1. Today, 03:28 PM #1
    gullsrock's Avatar
    gullsrock
    gullsrock is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Location
    Devon, UK
    Posts
    8

    Default Newbie drifting

    Sorry a newbie question.

    I'm getting on really well in the little Cessna 152 in Microsoft 2020. Flow across the English Channel without any issues accept that my plane drifts off course. Is there a way to control this or do I have to constantly adjust the stick. I am confident sorting the trims for level flying but what do I need to control horizontal direction against wind and drift. My rudder input seems to be a violent adjustment. Is it something to do with the ailerons?

    I have a Thrustmeter Warthog. The vertical trim is set on the vertical POV adjustment. However on the left and right POV both the rudder yaw and aileron trim adjustments are set for the same control.

    Thanks
    Last edited by gullsrock; Today at 03:33 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Drifting issue...
    By adamjosiah in forum FS2004
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 01-17-2008, 04:24 PM
  2. Drifting left while landing C310
    By atrain2k in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 10-13-2003, 10:09 AM
  3. drifting attitude indicator
    By klootzak in forum FS2000
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-31-2002, 06:57 AM
  4. Drifting
    By Link383 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 08-22-2002, 10:23 AM
  5. Problem with aircraft drifting on landing
    By KenIron in forum FS2002
    Replies: 24
    Last Post: 01-10-2002, 03:39 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules