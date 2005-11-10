Which aircraft associated files to backup
I want to reassign some keyboard keys for quick views of specific instruments.
I have watched a video which shows how that is done but note that often the keys have been assigned to something else for example a flight control surface.
Which file(s) contain the keyboard mapping (key assignments) for an aircraft which I can backup in case I mess up the reassignments or just simply want to return to what they originally were.
Thanks
John
Gigabyte Z390 UD m/b CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz
Memory: Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666 ram
Video - NVidia RTX2060 OC 6GB
Operating System: Windows 10 64bit Home
